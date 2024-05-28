Cheektowaga police officer injured in car chase now suing Depew Police Department
A Cheektowaga police officer who was seriously injured in a stolen car chase in February 2023 is now suing the Depew Police Department in connection to the crash.
Michelle Holte was sentenced to more than seven years in prison
Erica Lawson's toddler daughter Elena died on July 30, 2023 at a hospital in Tennessee
WASHINGTON (AP) — The judge overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case in Florida on Tuesday denied prosecutors' request to bar the former president from making public statements that could endanger law enforcement agents participating in the prosecution.
Four people face more than 500 charges after a Saturday police raid at a home in Tyendinaga Township uncovered drugs and dozens of guns, according to police.Ontario Provincial Police say nearly 100 firearms, including both handguns and long guns, were found — some of which had been reported stolen and several of which were loaded.Photos shared by police show rows of rifles, shotguns and pistols spread out on a concrete floor and across what appears to be an old mattress. There's also an image sh
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged sexual assaults.The sexual assault trial of former Woodstock, Ont., mayor Trevor Birtch began Monday with testimony from a woman who said his behaviour suddenly turned from friendly and compassionate to angry and hostile on two occasions after she declined his request to perform oral sex on him. "He would just turn suddenly — it was like Jekyll and Hyde," said the woman, at times crying while testifying. The trial, overseen by Superior Cour
Justin Lane/Pool via ReutersFormer President Donald Trump fired off a series of furious social media posts the night before–and in the days leading up to–the final crucial stretch of the former president’s hush-money trial in New York.Both prosecutors and Trump’s defense lawyers on Tuesday will begin their week by addressing the jury in closing arguments. It is unknown how long the process will take but is expected to last all day, according to the Associated Press. Once closing arguments are co
Prince Raymond King used a slingshot and ball bearings to vandalize windows and windshields, police say
Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the Upper Jarvis neighbourhood last week as Jesse Tubbs, 30.In a news release Tuesday, investigators said they have also issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 24-year-old Toronto man wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the killing.The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. on May 22, in the area of Isabella and Jarvis streets, according to police.Responding officers found Tubbs badly injured lying on the ground behind
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — “Son of Sam” killer David Berkowitz, who set New York City on edge with late-night shootings in the 1970s, was denied parole after his twelfth board appearance. Berkowitz, 70, was rejected after a Board of Parole prison interview on May 14, according to information listed on a state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision web site. Officials with the corrections agency would not provide additional information on Tuesday. Berkowitz terrorized the city with a series
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's landmark hush money trial turns on the testimony of a prosecution witness who told lies on the stand and cannot be trusted, a defense lawyer said Tuesday during closing arguments as he pressed jurors for an acquittal in the first criminal case against a former American president. The arguments, expected to last the entire day, give attorneys one last chance to address the Manhattan jury and to score final points with the panel before it starts deliberating Trump's
3 of the escapees are accused of breaking into a home and killing a man and his 12-year-old daughter
A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed by a man at Fairview Mall on Sunday, according to Toronto police. The incident occurred at Sheppard and Don Mills shortly before 12:30 p.m., prompting a swift response from paramedics. The suspect was apprehended by mall security prior to the arrival of law enforcement. An investigation is currently underway.
Leovanny and Giguenson Peña-Peña, brothers from the Dominican Republic, were killed in the shooting, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said
As Catherine McDonald reports, Global News has learned Jamal Abdinasir was a Grade 10 student at L’ecole secondaire catholique Pere-Philippe-Lamarche.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/InstagramThe Martha’s Vineyard man accused of stabbing six people in Massachusetts over the weekend had reportedly been involved in a heated dispute with neighbors just beforehand that culminated in him hurling a shovel through their window.Jared Ravizza, 26, appeared in court Tuesday morning on charges of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Ravizza is accused of going on an unprovoked rampage on Satu
Matthew Weldon, 37, is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 49-year-old Carroll Bryan
OCEAN GROVE, N.J. (AP) — For the first time in generations, beachgoers were out on the sand in a New Jersey shore community on the Sunday morning before Memorial Day as a Christian religious group fights the state over its regular beach closures there during Sunday services.
A 17-year-old boy is dead and another person is in critical condition after a shooting in Downtown Lansing, Michigan, on Memorial Day.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — For 12-year-old Juliana St. Vil, life begins every afternoon.
A 23-year-old man in St. John's racked up a list of charges in the early hours of Monday morning, after being arrested twice for drunk driving in less than three hours.The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it all began after 1 a.m. NT with a report of a suspected impaired driver around Kelsey Drive.Police found the suspect vehicle in a parking lot and arrested the driver for being over the legal blood-alcohol limit. He was also given a ticket for having open alcohol in the vehicle, and the ve