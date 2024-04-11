Cheektowaga's new town supervisor holds first town hall meeting to speak with residents face to face
Cheektowaga's new town supervisor holds first town hall meeting to speak with residents face to face
Cheektowaga's new town supervisor holds first town hall meeting to speak with residents face to face
Privacy advocates want stricter reforms to warantless surveillance program
Karoline Leavitt had a "damn-en-ing" moment on live TV.
New York's attorney general now wants to know if Donald Trump withheld evidence in his fraud case.
Jonathan Stone, a former New Hampshire police officer, has been a part of Trump’s campaign since 2016, when he gave Trump an inscribed AR-15 assault rifle.
Andrew Weissmann said the former president’s efforts “really signal” one thing.
As a low-profile, rank-and-file congressman representing his deeply red district, Rep. Mike Johnson took the positions of a hard-liner. He repeatedly voted down efforts to send aid to Ukraine, citing insufficient oversight of where the money would go. He opposed the stopgap funding bill that then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy put on the House floor in efforts to avert a government shutdown. He supported a sweeping overhaul favored by libertarians to the law that undergirds a warrantless surveillance pr
The Biden administration has weighed in for the first time on a major cross-border legal dispute that could shut down portions of Enbridge's Line 5 Canada-U.S. oil pipeline.The opinion came in an amicus brief that, although nuanced, argued against shutting down the pipeline, partly in order to preserve diplomatic relations with Canada.The more than 1,000-kilometre long Line 5 carries 540,000 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids daily across Wisconsin and Michigan to refineries in Sarnia, Ont.T
Reuters/Eva Marie UzcateguiTwo co-founders and former executives at Truth Social, the social media company launched and kept afloat by Donald Trump’s daily rants, have amended a lawsuit as they seek the ability sell off their shares in Trump Media ahead of a six-month lockout that was placed on them. Trump Media, which went public last month, has been plummeting in value since it was revealed the company operated at a $58 million loss in 2023. As of Tuesday afternoon, it was worth $2.8 billion l
The recently retired House Republican also ripped his former colleague for focusing on her social media profile.
Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty ImagesDonald Trump on Tuesday reiterated an antisemitic trope he pushed just weeks ago, and argued the Jews and Black people vote for Democrats purely “out of habit.”“Any Jewish person that votes for Biden does not love Israel, and frankly should be spoken to,” Trump told right-wing radio host Wayne Allyn Root on The Root Reaction.Last month, Trump claimed on another program that “any Jewish person that votes for Democrats ha
The president put Trump on blast for trying to steal an election and then rewrite history about it.
California passed Proposition 1 allocating billions for homeless housing and mental health care as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law House Bill 1365, prohibiting municipalities from allowing people to sleep or camp in public places.
One of two people who filed paperwork to run against the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's 2020 Georgia election interference case has been disqualified but says she plans to appeal that decision. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued a final decision Tuesday saying that Tiffani Johnson is not qualified to run for the seat held by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. The decision by Raffensperger, a Republican, follows an administrative law judge's finding last week that Johnson was unqualified after she failed to appear at a hearing on a challenge to her eligibility.
Reuters/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tore into a reported peace proposal from Donald Trump that Ukraine give up territory to Russia in order to end the war.“If the deal is that we just give up our territories, and that’s the idea behind it, then it’s a very primitive idea,” Zelensky told Axel Springer media outlets. “I don’t need a fantastic idea, I need a real idea, because people’s lives are at stake.”Trump has privately told associates th
The US transferred thousands of machine guns, sniper rifles, rocket launchers and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition seized from Iran to Ukraine last week, US Central Command announced on Tuesday.
Elon Musk is refusing to ban X accounts is response to an order from Brazil's courts.
Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) blasted former President Trump in an interview early Tuesday, saying he is trying to appear moderate on the issue of abortion and suggesting his official position does not reflect any core “belief.” “Well, first, let me say the issue about a woman’s right to choose, it’s a democracy issue. This…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump granted a request by prosecutors on Tuesday aimed at protecting the identities of potential government witnesses. But U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon refused to categorically block witness statements from being disclosed, saying there was no basis for such a “sweeping” and “blanket” restriction on their inclusion in pretrial motions. The 24-page order centers on a dispute betw
Reuters/Abir Sultan/PoolThe Biden administration believes that an Iranian attack on Israel is imminent, according to a Bloomberg report released Wednesday.The dramatic escalation would come days after a strike on an Iranian mission in Damascus killed a top Iranian commander and other IRGC officials. Iran has blamed Israel for the attack and vowed to retaliate.The Israeli military has been on “heightened” alert for possible attacks from Iran in the aftermath of the assassination, although it has
Newly released bodycam footage reveals the mayhem that unfolded in a residential neighborhood when Chicago police fired as many as 96 bullets toward a man during a traffic stop, killing the 26-year-old and raising questions about whether officers used excessive force.