Cheeky monkey tries to rob a motorcyclist

One person is dead following a head-on collision on the Veterans Memorial Highway on Tuesday night. Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. (CBC)Police say one man is dead and another is seriously injured following a head-on collision on the Veterans Memorial Highway Tuesday night on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula. Members of the Bay Roberts RCMP responded to the crash just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release. A Subaru Impreza and GMC pickup truck collided