Cheeky monkey tries to rob a motorcyclist

The Canadian Press

CHAPAIS, Que. — The Cree community of Waswanipi, Que., is in mourning after five people died in a collision between a pickup truck and a van in the rural town of Chapais on Thursday. The crash roughly 475 kilometres north of Montreal killed all four occupants of a van belonging to a Cree organization, as well as the driver of the pickup truck. Chief Irene Neeposh says the loss of four members of the Cree Nation of Waswanipi has left the community in shock and disbelief. She says the community wi