Cheeky monkey tries to rob a motorcyclist
A cheeky macaque ambushed a motorcycle rider in Lopburi, Thailand, causing an accident. The monkey was after the man's food.
A cheeky macaque ambushed a motorcycle rider in Lopburi, Thailand, causing an accident. The monkey was after the man's food.
One person is dead following a head-on collision on the Veterans Memorial Highway on Tuesday night. Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. (CBC)Police say one man is dead and another is seriously injured following a head-on collision on the Veterans Memorial Highway Tuesday night on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula. Members of the Bay Roberts RCMP responded to the crash just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release. A Subaru Impreza and GMC pickup truck collided
ACHD has asked those who drive, walk or bike down State Street to instead use Washington or Jefferson streets.
A head-on collision between a pickup truck and a van on Route 113, just outside of Chapais, Que., has killed five people, according to Quebec provincial police.According to the Sûreté du Québec, four people were in the van while the other victim, a 45-year-old man from Chapais, was driving the pickup truck. The passengers aboard the van included three men aged 47, 63 and 69, and a 60-year-old woman, as reported by Radio-Canada. They were all from the Cree community of Waswanipi.Chapais is locate
San Francisco Police Chief William Scott mentioned the death of the infant,the last to survive the Saturday crash during a meeting Wednesday.
CHAPAIS, Que. — The Cree community of Waswanipi, Que., is in mourning after five people died in a collision between a pickup truck and a van in the rural town of Chapais on Thursday. The crash roughly 475 kilometres north of Montreal killed all four occupants of a van belonging to a Cree organization, as well as the driver of the pickup truck. Chief Irene Neeposh says the loss of four members of the Cree Nation of Waswanipi has left the community in shock and disbelief. She says the community wi
The truck had been left running while parked at a gas pump of a 76 station, according to police. The case is under investigation.
The victims were identified as Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, Matilde Ramos Pinto and their two sons
'Jennifer's Body' star Megan Fox opened up about her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly and listed all her cosmetic procedures on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.
Dark Brandon strikes again.
The 48-year-old mother-of-three spoke to Vogue about her life after ending her marriage of 18 years.
After director David Lynch spoke to the crew members, "all these men were looking at their feet, all apologetic," the actress recalled
Things got awkward for Jordan during Thursday's House Judiciary Committee meeting.
Marco BelloDonald Trump, unable to front a half billion dollars to pay off his recent bank fraud judgment, now effectively has liens placed on his massive, forested estate north of New York City, according to public records and several court clerks who spoke to The Daily Beast on Thursday.Documents show that New York Attorney General Letitia James has started preparing to seize his family’s hallowed grounds at Seven Springs, the billionaire tycoon’s Bruce-Wayne-like mansion surrounded by 212 acr
The Prince and Princess of Wales' children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis break up from Lambrook School today for almost a month – find out where the royals are heading to
“I don’t think people really appreciate exactly what we are going to be in for,” said Michael Steele.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Handout Courtesy of Bill and Hillary Clinton AirportBryan Malinowski, the Arkansas airport executive injured in a shootout with federal agents serving a search warrant at his home earlier this week, died Thursday, his employer confirmed.The 53-year-old allegedly opened fire as agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives attempted to serve the warrant at his home in Little Rock shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, with one agent suffering
“Are you trolling?” one GOP senator said when asked if he'd be willing to help pay for Donald Trump's multimillion-dollar legal fees in New York.
Andrew Weissmann also suggested the "real issue" behind the former president's struggles to secure bond to appeal his civil fraud conviction.
The little black dress just went from simple to sexy.
This man is playing with fire.