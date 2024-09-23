This cheeky photo of a Dolphins tight end's bare rear sums up a rough day for Miami

Nov 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Tanner Conner (80) during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Miami defeated Chicago 35-32. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Before we get to this photo snapped by USA TODAY Sports' Kevin Ng, a WARNING: the photo below is VERY NSFW.

Got it?

Good.

So I was scrolling casually through X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday during a wild Week 3 of NFL action, when an image came across my screen.

As I mentioned, it was snapped by Kevin Ng. It features Seattle Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins tackling a Miami Dolphins player ... and the player's bare rear is visible. Not quite as good as the Butt Punt, but still worth mentioning.

I did a little sleuthing and I think that's tight end (no pun, I swear) Tanner Conner, whose No. 80 was barely visible (his backside was not), and the box score informed me that Jenkins tackled him on Sunday.

Here's the photo and AGAIN, NSFW WARNING!!!

Here we go:

Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) tackles Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-880912 ORIG FILE ID: 20240922_kdn_cf9_045.JPG

This article originally appeared on For The Win: This cheeky photo of a Dolphins tight end's bare rear sums up a rough day for Miami