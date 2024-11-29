How 'cheeky' Prince Louis has taken after his cousin Earl James of Wessex in adorable unearthed photos

A split image of Louis and James on the balcony

Prince Louis always steals the limelight when out with his royal family members.

Back in 2022, the youngster won the hearts of the nation during his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, when he was caught in countless moments pulling funny faces on the balcony at Buckingham Palace and causing havoc for his mum, the Princess of Wales, during the Party at the Palace concert.

The six-year-old prince is often compared to his uncle, Prince Harry, who had a penchant for the funnier side of life, particularly when growing up. However, Louis also resembles another close family member, his cousin, James, Earl of Wessex.

Whilst James, now 15, wasn't often captured stepping out with his royal parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as a child, the times he did were marked by very similar character traits to the young prince.

Not only do the pair love mischief, but they also share an adorable affection for their respective mothers, Duchess Sophie and the Princess of Wales, which cannot go unnoticed.

Keep scrolling as we take a look at all the moments the royal duo were so in sync!

1/4

A split image of Louis and James during Trooping the Colour

Banter on the Balcony

Standing on the balcony in front of thousands of people isn't something most will ever experience, and Louis and James had very similar responses to such a public display during Trooping the Colour.

In 2013, James, aged five at the time, could be seen making binoculars out of his hands, much like Louis, who opted for a dramatic salute during Trooping the Colour exactly ten years later.

2/4

A split image of Earl James putting a live cricket down his dad's back and Prince Louis blowing out Princess Charlotte's advent candle

Causing Chaos

Whilst at times the royal pair appear to join in with their royal siblings' calm approach during events, there are moments when they can't help but cause chaos.

In April 2014, James was pictured trying to put a live cricket down his father, Prince Edward's, back during a visit to The Wild Place Project at Bristol Zoo.

Meanwhile, last year, at Kate's Together at Christmas carol service, Prince Louis couldn't resist blowing out his sister Princess Charlotte's advent candle, whilst Prince George fiercely protected his.

3/4

A split image of Louis and James with their parents

Audience Antics

Sitting in an audience for an extended period comes with its difficulties, so it's no wonder the boys have previously been tempted to spice things up.

In 2014, James got a little overzealous while in the audience at the women's weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games. During the tournament, James took to using a book to affectionately hit his father over the head.

Who can forget Louis' audience antics during the Party at the Palace concert in 2022? One cheeky moment saw him putting his hand over his mother Kate's mouth.

4/4

A split image of Earl James and Prince Louis cuddling their mothers

Affectionate Sons

Through all the mischief, one thing that cannot go unnoticed is Louis and James' special bond with their mothers, Kate and Sophie.

In December 2015, when James was eight, he was pictured sharing an adorable moment with his mum whilst at Ascot. The image showed James and Sophie touching noses, with the then-small James looking up towards the Duchess. James is now taller than his dad, Edward!

Meanwhile, Louis shared a very sweet moment with his mum Kate and could be seen cuddling her face just moments after his outburst at the Jubilee Pageant in 2022 – adorable!





