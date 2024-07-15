Cheering GOP delegates nominate Trump for president as he announces Vance as running mate

Cheering GOP delegates formally nominated Donald Trump for president at Monday’s Republican National Convention kickoff, less than two days after an assassination attempt on the former president and shortly after he announced Ohio Senator James David ("JD") Vance as his vice presidential running mate.

Their vote makes it official that Trump, who had long been the presumptive nominee, will lead the GOP in a third consecutive election.

Trump won the presidency in 2016, but lost to current President Joe Biden in 2020. In November, he will again face Biden.

While delegates were still voting, Trump announced he had chosen Vance (39) as his running mate. The young Ohio senator rose to national attention with his best-selling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” which was turned in a Netflix movie in 2020.

In a first reaction, Biden dismissed Vance as “a clone” of Trump on important issues - Vance is against no-fault divorce, supports a national abortion ban, and voted against IVF access.

According to Politico, Vance underwent a "political transformation: from blue-collar bard and self-described 'Never Trump' conservative to hard-edged MAGA loyalist and dogged defender of the former president." Trump eventually picked him as running mate over Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

The RNC is held every four years since 1856 and administered by the Republican National Committee.

The RNC will continue through Thursday. The agenda features more than 100 speakers focused on kitchen table issues and Trump’s plans to lift everyday working Americans.



