Cheerleader Pays Unique Tribute to Shaquem Griffin on NFL Draft Day

Youth cheerleader Julianna Linton, of Houston, Texas, paid tribute to Florida native Shaquem Griffin after he became the first one-handed player to be drafted by the NFL in the modern era. He’s an inspiration to her, since Linton has one arm.

Griffin, who played for the University of Central Florida, was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on April 28, where he will join his twin brother, Shaquill.

Linton starred in a video posted on Twitter in which she congratulated Griffin on his pick, and said she can’t wait to cheer him on in the NFL. The video concluded with Linton completing a front cartwheel.

Speaking to media after her clip went viral, Griffin called Julianna his friend. “Watching her live her dreams out…that’s what gives me so much fire to never give up myself.”

The clip of Julianna had earned more than 900,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: @aggiefanclark via Storyful