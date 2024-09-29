Cheers and Some Booing as Trump Appears on Jumbotron at Alabama vs Georgia Game

Former US President Donald Trump was greeted by cheers and, according to at least one video, boos and thumbs down, as he appeared on a screen during a college football game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on September 28.

Trump official Dan Scavino Jnr posted footage showing Trump’s arrival at the Bryant-Denny Stadium for the game between Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs and then further footage showing Trump appearing on a big screen.

In these clips, fans at the game are seen cheering. Trump also throws gifts at some people in the footage showing his arrival.

Another piece of footage recorded at the game shows a more mixed reception: at least one person is seen given Trump the middle finger, and the person who posted the footage said there were many people booing. Credit: Dan Scavino Jnr via Storyful