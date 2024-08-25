Cheers as John Lewis Statue Unveiled in Georgia, Replacing Confederate Monument

A statue of Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis was unveiled in front of the Historic DeKalb Courthouse in Decatur, Georgia, on August 24, replacing a Confederate monument that once stood in its place.

The 12-foot statue depicting Lewis replaced an obelisk erected in 1908 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy outside what was then the DeKalb County Courthouse. The confederate obelisk was removed in 2020, following years of activism, according to reports.

Atlanta artist Basil Watson was selected to create the statue in 2022, according to local media.

Footage captured by Gerald A Griggs shows a crowd erupting in cheers as the statue was unveiled. Credit: Gerald A Griggs via Storyful

