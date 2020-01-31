Cheer's Lexi Brumback on How She Was Able to Return to Navarro College After Being Kicked Off Squad

Lexi Brumback from Netflix’s Cheer is opening up about why coach Monica Aldama gave her a second chance to be on the Navarro College cheer squad.

Fans who have already watched the docu-series will remember that Lexi was kicked off the squad after their big win at the NCA Collegiate National Championship in Daytona, Florida, when illegal substances were found in her car.

“I just want to prove to everyone that I’m not my mistakes,” Lexi says in a video released by Netflix on Thursday. “I’m what I make of them.”

The talented tumbler explained in the video that Monica has a “zero-tolerance policy” when it comes to her cheerleaders breaking rules, something that was touched upon in the show as well.

“It was a very sad day when we had to have that talk,” Monica said in the Thursday video, adding that both she and Lexi cried the day that she had to kick her off the squad. “We both knew that it was necessary, but we both didn’t want it to happen.”

Cheer Update: Lexi gushes about returning to Navarro and Monica explains why the top-notch tumbler deserved a second chance pic.twitter.com/HUzYY1SMEV — Netflix US (@netflix) January 30, 2020

“Her skill obviously is top-notch, she’s one of the best I’ve ever seen,” Monica said of her decision to let Lexi join again.

“But more importantly, I felt like she still needed me in her life, so when they reached out to me about giving her a second chance, I felt like not being able to come back in the fall semester, it was plenty of time for her to reflect and just get to a place where she kind of understood what she did wrong and where she needs to improve and decisions she needs to make,” the award-winning coach explained.

“She really saw my potential and just didn’t give up on me whenever I was making wrong decisions. I just really want to prove to her that she wasn’t mistaken when she took me back,” Lexi said. “I’m really glad she did.”

The athlete added that the attention Cheer has gotten since its debut on Netflix has only made her want to strive to be the best she can be.

“The whole world is watching us now,” she said. “It really makes you want to do nothing but good and I just want to prove to everyone I’m not my mistakes. I’m what I make of them. It’s what I make myself into after that.”

