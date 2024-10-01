Cheers set for British remake 30 years on

Ted Danson and Kirstie Alley starred in Cheers which ran for 11 series from 1982 to 1993 - Paramount TV/Kobal/Shutterstock

A British remake of Cheers is in the works, developed by the writer of Men Behaving Badly.

Where the original was set in a Boston bar, the new version will be set in a British pub.

And while it will take the original characters and storylines as inspiration, the “1980s attitudes” will be updated for the modern day.

Production company Big Talk Studios, which is behind the new BBC comedy-crime drama Ludwig, has been given the greenlight by the US distributor to adapt Cheers for a British audience.

Kenton Allen, the company’s chief executive, joked that he “might be insane” to attempt a remake of one of the best loved sitcoms in history.

He told Deadline: “The British pub is an endangered species, so there’s an answer for the ‘Why now?’ about it.

“The attitudes of Cheers in the ‘80s are very different to the attitudes of today, so there’s a massive amount of work to be done around taking inspiration from the original characters but creating something fresh.”

Allen said it was a “huge honour” to be entrusted with the comedy and it would be a “huge challenge” to get it right.

Cheers cast (top) Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), Ted Danson (Sam), Woody Harrelson (Woody), (bottom) John Ratzenberger (Cliff), Rhea Perlman (Carla), Kirstie Alley (Rebecca) and George Wendt (Norm) - NBCUniversal

The company is in the early stages of pitching the remake to British broadcasters. Simon Nye, creator of Men Behaving Badly, is the writer. Nye’s most recent adaptation was The Larkins, a reimagining of The Darling Buds of May.

Cheers ran for 11 series from 1982 to 1993 and starred Ted Danson as bar owner Sam Malone. The cast of regulars included Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), Woody Harrelson (Woody), George Wendt (Norm Peterson), Rhea Perlman (Carla Tortelli), John Ratzenberger (Cliff) and Nicholas Colosanto (Coach).

Shelley Long as Diane was Sam’s first love interest, followed by Kirstie Alley as Rebecca.

The final episode, One For The Road, was watched by 42 million US households, making it the second-highest series finale in history after M*A*S*H*.

A Spanish version of Cheers aired in 2011. An Irish version, in which Ted Danson’s character was a former hurling champion, was mooted but never happened.