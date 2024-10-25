Chef AJ to pop up at Turtle Bay for one-off supper club

Alexander Mair, these days going by Chef AJ, has had an interesting time of things. Four years ago, he was a PR man who’d just landed his client on Jimmy Fallon’s US chatshow — some doing, given said client was a London wine bar. He was hosting parties for record labels and had plans to launch a music festival.

But when furlough hit, he began studiously cooking, and launched All in a Box. These boxes would contain everything needed for a barbecue or a Sunday roast, and quickly became a hit. He swiftly became someone to book for parties, and now is heading into restaurants to host his own evenings. The next is on October 30 at Turtle Bay, Brixton’s hit Caribbean restaurant and bar; AJ will cook to the restaurant’s signature style. After the meal, diners will get to vote on their favourite dishes, and the winning recipe will feature on the Turtle Bay menu between November 4 and 17.

