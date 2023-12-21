Chef Angela Hartnett calls Michelin stars ‘irrelevant’

Hartnett, a protégée of Gordon Ramsay, says critical acclaim from the famous culinary guide is inessential for success - Tristan Fewings/Getty

Having a Michelin star is not relevant to running a successful restaurant, the celebrated chef Angela Hartnett says.

Hartnett, who runs the Michelin-starred Murano in Mayfair, claims the prestigious achievement is more important for “young cooks coming through” the industry than it is for individual restaurants.

And although Paris has more starred restaurants than London, with 118 compared to 74, she insists the British capital is a far better place to eat out.

The French guide awards as many as three stars to industry-leading restaurants and is revered across the world as a hallmark of dining excellence: just 206 restaurants in Great Britain and Ireland currently boast at least one star.

But Hartnett, a protégée of Gordon Ramsay, insists restaurants can be perfectly successful without ever attaining critical acclaim from Michelin.

‘That’s the beauty of London’

Speaking on the Stirring It Up podcast, the chef said: “I don’t think it’s relevant for being a successful restaurant. No.

“But I think it can be relevant for young cooks coming through who want to do that thing. They may then go off and do something else. I always remember Trevor [Gulliver] and Fergus [Henderson] saying they got a star at St John and going ‘but we don’t want to lose it’.”

Michelin began in 1926 and has been synonymous with fine dining ever since but Hartnett, 55, has said the variety of quality restaurants in London makes the city “way better than Paris”.

She explained: “[You] don’t even have to go to the West End anymore: you always had to go to the West End to eat something and now you’ve got your local Indian, your local Chinese, your local Italian, you’ve got everything.

“That’s the beauty of London – I think it is up there with New York if not better at certain things. It’s way better than Paris because you get all the different cuisines.”

