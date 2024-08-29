Chef who worked under Gordon Ramsay fighting for life after attack following Notting Hill Carnival

A Swedish chef is fighting for his life following an attack hours after leaving a private members’ club following Notting Hill Carnival.

Detectives have named the victim as 41-year-old Mussie Imnetu, who is critically ill in hospital following the incident.

Mr Imnetu works as the head chef at The Brasserie in The Arts Club in Dubai and had worked under the likes of Gordon Ramsay, Alain Ducasse and Marcus Wareing.

He is understood to be visiting the UK on a business trip from Dubai where he works and lives.

The “well travelled chef” previously worked at the Oblix at the Shard and The Savoy Grill, as well as at The Arts Club in London, according to the private members’ club website.

He was pictured leaving The Arts Club in central London hours before the attack.

Officers who were deployed as part of the Carnival policing operation became aware of Mr Imnetu, who was unconscious with a head injury, in Queensway shortly after 11.20pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Mussie Imnetu, is critically ill in hospital. (Metropolitan Police)

They provided emergency first aid until paramedics arrived.

The Swedish national had left The Arts Club on Dover Street shortly after 1pm on Monday.

He was alone and wearing a blue t-shirt and black jeans. He later bought a white baseball cap.

Mr Imnetu then arrived alone at Dr Power restaurant in Queensway at around 10.30pm.

The restaurant was serving food from stalls outside and playing music while the venue and surrounding area was extremely busy with people who had been to Carnival.

Mr Imnetu’s family have been supported by specialist officers since the attack.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, detectives arrested a 31-year-old man at an address in Newham on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody at a south London police station.

The incident happened a day after an “innocent bystander” who was with her three-year-old child at the Carnival was stabbed as she tried to save a man who was being attacked.

Cher Maximen, 32, remains in a critical condition after she was stabbed on Sunday.

Shakiel Thibou, 20, from west London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with attempted murder, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two other men, who are his brothers, also appeared alongside him in the dock in connection with the same incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, leading the investigation into the Queensway attack, said: “While the arrest of a suspect is a significant step in our investigation, we are still very keen to hear from anyone who can help piece together Mussie’s movements between when he left The Arts Club at 13:00hrs and when he arrived at Dr Power restaurant at 22:30hrs.

“If you visited the restaurant between 22:00hrs and 23:30hrs on Monday night or were in the area and saw something, regardless of the reason you were there, please do get in touch.

“Our focus is on what happened to Mussie. Did you speak with him at the restaurant or do you have any images or videos between these times that could assist the investigation?

“The attack happened around 23:20hrs. Customers at the venue tried to help stop the attack, we need to speak with these people and I urge them to contact us.

"We are releasing Mussie's name and two photos of him - one showing him on the day of the attack - in the hope that it triggers someone's memory and prompts them to come forward."

Anyone with information can call the police on 101, message @MetCC on X or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 giving the reference 8020/26AUG.