This chef was a fine-dining pioneer in Wynwood. Now he’s opening a casual spot there

He may be known for upscale concepts like MaryGold’s Brasserie at the Arlo Wynwood hotel, but chef Brad Kilgore also has an affinity for scaled-down fare.

That’s why one of the first entrepreneurs to bring fine dining to Wynwood is partnering with Andrew Mayer, founder of the OG Hospitality Group, to create Oise, a quick-service concept at Oasis Wynwood.

Located in the same indoor dining room as OG concepts Miss Crispy Rice and Poke OG, Oise — pronounced oy-she and meaning “delicious” in Japanese — is an “Itameshi” restaurant, which blends the traditional elements of Italian and Japanese cuisine. The idea is to create a unique umami flavor to each dish.

Oise will take over the spot that was formerly Papi Churro Ice Cream.

This isn’t Kilgore’s first quick-service restaurant. During the pandemic in 2020, he opened the barbecue concept AlterQ. Being part of what feels like a mini-Asian food hall now appeals to him, he says, because he’s a fan of easy dining.

Chicken parm Katsu sando at Oise in Wynwood.

“I’m a huge fan and advocate for the quick-service model since that’s how I often dine out because of time constraints and budget,” he said. “I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to create something approachable, fun and affordable for all types of audiences.”

Diners can eat inside the mini food hall or on the Oasis’ outdoor patio.

The menu includes items like chicken parm Katsu sando, with dashi-brined chicken, smoked mozzarella, umami pomodoro and caper kewpie-chili crisp ($24); udon carbonara with black truffle and black sesame ($25); fettuccine pomodoro with yuzu butter and ichimi chili flake ($19); and tuna nigiri. with tamari-Calabrian chili ponzu and crispy garlic ($18).

You can also order prosciutto and burrata with umeboshi plum and shiso pesto, which is served with grilled bread from Caracas Bakery ($19). There’s also an Itameshi-inspired omakase platter for $60.

Oise at Oasis Wynwood. Diners can eat inside the mini-food hall or outside at the lounge and patio area.

“The menu is all about exploring new flavors without breaking the bank,” Kilgore said. “We want guests to be able to come back for more.”

Oise will also be the first spot in Miami to offer pizza from Kilgore’s frozen-pizza enterprise Pizza Freak Co. Created with Philadelphia chef Brad Daniels, the brand is available online and at Daniels’ restaurant Tresini in Ambler, Pa.

Starting in 2024 at Oise, diners can try the Japanese-inspired Itameshi pizza ($17), with Italian herbs, scallions, shredded nori (seaweed) and pickled cherry peppers.

Also on the menu are frozen sake slushies as well as yuzu (and strawberry) margaritas, along with sake, wine and beer.

The concept will be open at Oasis Wynwood until early summer of 2024.

Itameshi pizza at Oise in Wynwood, from Chef Brad Kilgore’s brand Pizza Freak Co.

Oise

Where: 2335 North Miami Ave., Miami

Opening: Dec. 21

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday; noon-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

More information: www.oisemiami.com

The exterior of the mini food hall at Oasis Wynwood that is home to Miss Crispy Rice, Poke OG and Oise.

