Chef Jamie Oliver Says He Was ‘Brad Pitt’s 40th Birthday Present’ from Jennifer Aniston While They Were Married

Jamie Oliver just revealed some lore from Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s past.

During the podcast, Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie on Nova FM, the celebrity chef shared the special role he played in Pitt’s 40th birthday when Pitt and Aniston were a couple. (The actors were married from 2000 to 2005.)

“I actually was Brad Pitt’s 40th birthday present from Jen,” Oliver told the hosts. “She phoned up and we put the phone down on her three times because we didn’t believe it was her. So she had to go through her agent to my agent.”

After finally getting through, Oliver recalled Aniston asking, “Would you cook for Brad? He watches you on Tivo."

Of course, Oliver answered “absolutely” to the actress. “I’ll do it for love because I love you guys," he recalled saying at the time.

He then revealed which celebrities he cooked for at the party, including Aniston’s Friends costar Courteney Cox.

“They’re both beautiful people,” Oliver said of Aniston and Pitt. “I haven’t seen Brad for awhile, but I saw Jen not so long ago a couple of weeks ago, and she’s everything you would want her to be and more.”

Aniston, 55, and Pitt, 60, were introduced by their managers and secretly dated before tying the knot in a 2000 ceremony. In recent years, the former couple have appeared to rekindle their friendship, delighting fans with two reunions in 2020: a warm embrace backstage at the SAG Awards and a virtual table reading for Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt in 2000

Cooking for them was a highlight for Oliver, but he admitted that he doesn’t cook for A-listers often, only if “they’re in the restaurant or if I’m asked and I love and admire someone, which was the case with Jen and Brad.”

He listed off other celebrities who have visited one of his restaurants, including Oprah Winfrey, who he said is “amazing.”

On the podcast, Oliver was promoting his new cookbook called Simply Jamie, which drops in September.

