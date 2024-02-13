Chef Jerry from Federal American Grill says the sauce is the star!
Federal American Grill, 7000 E Mayo Blvd. Call (602) 857-5555 or visit thefederalgrill.com
Federal American Grill, 7000 E Mayo Blvd. Call (602) 857-5555 or visit thefederalgrill.com
Taylor Swift squad duties > wife duties.
The "Rolling in the Deep" singer addressed her message to "all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game."
“I was losing my mind over it,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin.
The “Star Wars” legend said one part of the post was particularly pertinent.
Lively watched the game from a suite with her close friend Taylor Swift, Swift's family members and friends including Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone
"I’m just left with a big old mess,” says distraught owner.
This is what we call a flawless finish
Powers said her former costar is "94 and still going strong" as she shared a photo from their reunion
The entertainment icon said the former president's attack on Swift "is what a dictator is like," adding that Trump has "really flipped his lid now."
Julia Fox attended the LaQuan Smith AW24 show as part of NYFW wearing a black cut-out dress under a faux fur coat for a daring take on the mob wife aesthetic.
Former President Donald Trump told a group of NRA supporters he was happy his administration did nothing to stop gun violence. At least he's honest.
According to David Thackeray, actors getting turned on while filming sex scenes is normal and even expected on set — and good communication is vital.
But which generation is right?
Prince Harry and King Charles endured an emotional reunion last week following the news of the monarch's cancer diagnosis. Find out what happened here…
Trump or any future president would need a two-thirds vote from the Senate to withdraw from the major defense alliance.
A man tailgated passengers to bypass security at London Heathrow Airport without any ID, and was only detained on arrival in New York, reports say.
The longtime host is back after a nine-year absence from the hit late-night talk series with an urgent message for the nation.
Intercepted conversations, published on Ukrainian Intelligence You-tube channel on Feb. 12, have disclosed significant casualties among Russian forces mobilized for the conflict in Ukraine. These revelations paint a grim picture of the conditions faced by Russian soldiers, many of whom reportedly die before even reaching the Ukrainian border.
Michael Steele asked why some voters don't just get what the former president is about.
Reba took the stage at the Super Bowl to sing the National Anthem, 50 years after she first performed at the National Finals Rodeo.