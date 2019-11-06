Chelsea battle to 4-4 draw with nine-man Ajax in thriller

EDIT CONTAINS WHITE FLASHES

"Relieved from the position at half time, although I told the players at half time that I thought we could draw the game 3-3 or win it 4-3, or it might be 4-4. I am not saying it because I am clever now, I just feel that the few moments where we conceded in the first half where a mixture of our sloppiness and also some bad fortune. But i'll always be self-critical about our sloppiness. But I felt we were in the game, I felt there were moments where Christian (Pulisic) and William and our pressing of the ball, meant that we were firmly in the game and we just needed a bit more. We needed a bit more in the final third and we needed to lift the spirit of the stadium."

"Of course, sitting here a coach always disappointed, disappointed about this result. Not only today but also two weeks ago. I think when you play in two games (against) Chelsea and some decisions were not on our side, I think we could have had four points and we have only one. And I think we deserve certainly four points."

"Tonight, football is like that. You have to accept it as bitter as it is. What we can learn from it is that we played well. The decision of the VAR was given and can't be changed. We were severely punished."

STORY: Chelsea battled to an incident-packed 4-4 draw with nine-man Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday (November 5), with the hosts fighting back from 4-1 down after scoring two own goals.

Ajax, who reached the semi-finals last season, had looked faster and slicker from the start at Stamford Bridge but the match turned after their two centre backs were sent off inside a minute midway through the second half.

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, said he was disappointed with the result of the game and felt his team had been "severely punished", while Chelsea coach Frank Lampard said he was relieved.

The result left both teams and Valencia, who beat bottom side Lille 4-1, on seven points at the top of the Group H standings in the battle for places in the last 16.