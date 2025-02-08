Chelsea Handler 'thanks' Lively and Baldoni at ceremony

TV host Chelsea Handler "thanked" actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni at Friday night's Critics Choice Awards during her opening monologue.

The comedian said that people in Los Angeles and across the country had been "through a lot lately", and that it was important in such times to have a "distraction".

Handler's remarks were met with laughter by the audience but on social media she was criticised for "trivialising" the feud.

Lively, 37, sued Baldoni, 41, in December, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign. Baldoni is counter-suing Lively and her husband, the actor Ryan Reynolds, on claims of civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baldoni is also suing the New York Times for libel. Both parties strongly deny the claims.

Handler began the ceremony, which was held in Santa Monica, by praising the first responders who had tackled the recent deadly wildfires in LA.

"I want to acknowledge that we've been through a lot lately, not just here in Los Angeles, but our entire country waking up every day, not knowing what news we are going to hear that will disappoint or horrify us," she said.

"So, it is important in times like these to have a distraction. And that's why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thank you for providing us with that distraction. I'm grateful... I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you're on, we can all agree to accept that there's probably not going to be a sequel."

Chelsea Handler on stage at the awards show on Friday [Reuters]

"It ends with us, guys," Handler concluded, in a reference to the 2024 film It Ends With Us in which Lively and Baldoni co-starred.

Neither Baldoni or Lively were present at the awards on Friday night.

Video footage posted online shows the monologue as well recieved by the audience.

But on social media, one X user said Handler was "trivialising" the feud while another said the jokes were "in poor taste".

Big wins for Demi Moore and Anora

Meanwhile, Demi Moore took another leap ahead in the Oscars race, winning best actress at Friday's ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 62-year-old, who also scooped up the award at last month's Golden Globes, has enjoyed a remarkable career resurgence thanks to her role in body horror The Substance.

"This has been such a wild ride," said Moore.

She thanked critics for celebrating "this genre of horror films, that are overlooked and not seen for the profundity that they can hold".

Moore's win came at the expense of Emilia Perez rival Karla Sofia Gascon, whose past tweets caused a significant fallout.

But the Spanish-language musical did manage to pick up several awards on the night, including best supporting actress for Zoe Saldana.

Anora, a film about a stripper and occasional sex worker who marries the spoiled son of a Russian oligarch, bagged the prize of best picture at the end of the night, having missed out in earlier categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anora's triumph shakes up the race for the most sought-after award at the Oscars next month.

Other wins on the night included Adrian Brody, who won best actor for his role in historical epic The Brutalist, and Jon M. Chu who won best director for Wicked.

Conclave won best adapted screenplay.