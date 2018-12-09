Chelsea and police investigating allegation of racist abuse at Manchester City match

A Chelsea spokesman said the club would ‘take the strongest possible action where necessary’.

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police are investigating after an incident of alleged racist abuse during Saturday’s Premier League match with Manchester City was highlighted on social media.

Twitter users highlighted a first-half incident when a supporter appeared to abuse City forward Raheem Sterling.

READ MORE: Australia face tall task to save first Test

READ MORE: Marco Silva expects Richarlison to get even better

READ MORE: Benitez speaks passionately about why Newcastle are the club to buy

A Chelsea spokesman said: “We’re aware of reports and video footage. We will investigate the matter and take the strongest possible action where necessary.”

Raheem Sterling was allegedly abused at Stamford Bridge (Martin Rickett/PA) More

The Met Police said: “We are aware of a video circulating online in which it is claimed racial abuse was allegedly directed at a player at a Chelsea v Manchester City game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, December 8.

“We will review the footage to determine whether any offences have been committed.”

No arrests have been made, the Met added.

Chelsea are seeking to establish the facts of the incident.

Should any offence have been made, a life ban could be handed to the supporter or supporters responsible.

(https://twitter.com/kickitout) More

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out later issued a statement, which read: “We’ve received reports from a variety of sources about an incident of alleged racist abuse at the Chelsea-Manchester City game.

“We will forward those to Chelsea and offer our support in their investigation.

“Yet another great day of football damaged by prejudice.”