Chelsea star's driving ban after Porsche incidents

Enzo Fernandez was not at court in Llanelli when the ban was imposed [Getty Images]

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez has been banned from driving for six months following two motoring offences in west Wales.

The Argentine footballer had already been found guilty of failing to identify the driver of a Porsche that allegedly drove through a red light in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, in November 2023.

The 23-year-old was also found guilty of a similar offence relating to the same car allegedly caught speeding in Swansea a month later.

Fernandez, who must also pay £3,020 in fines and costs, did not appear at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Wednesday having played for Argentina in Colombia on Tuesday.

The Porsche Cayenne allegedly drove through a red light on Church Street in Llanelli on the 28 November and allegedly caught speeding on Carmarthen Road in Swansea on the 20 December.

It was not proven that Fernandez was the driver on both occasions but, the court heard, he did not respond to requests from Dyfed-Powys Police and South Wales Police for information about the driver of the vehicle.

The Premier League star already had nine penalty points on his driving licence for previous speeding offences.

Chairman of the Magistrates, Wyn Evans, imposed six penalty points for each offence of failing to provide information, resulting in the immediate ban.

Fernandez was also ordered to pay £2,000 in fines, £210 in costs and a £800 surcharge by 9 October.

Having helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup, the midfielder was signed by Chelsea the following year for a then Premier League record of more than £106m.