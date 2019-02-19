Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud forced to wait over potential driving ban following court error

The Frenchman’s 2016 Bentley was clocked at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the North Circular in Willesden, north-west London, last May.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has an extra month to find out if he will lose his driving licence after a court blunder.

The 32-year-old, who lifted the World Cup with France last year, has admitted speeding in his Bentley at 10mph over the limit – his fourth offence in less than a year.

The former Arsenal star currently has nine points on his licence and magistrates have said three more points are likely to be added, taking him to the 12-point limit.

But on Tuesday, the case was adjourned at Willesden Magistrates’ Court until March 19 at 2pm after a court letter was sent in error to the striker’s old address in Bishop’s Avenue, north London.

The Frenchman’s 2016 Bentley was clocked at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the North Circular in Willesden, north-west London, last May. More

Last month, a lawyer did not appear on his behalf and the case was adjourned so Giroud could be alerted in a letter to his new address in Battersea Park, south-west London.

The Frenchman’s 2016 Bentley was clocked at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the North Circular in Willesden, north-west London, last May.

He admitted the offence in November, naming himself as the driver, the court previously heard.

Prosecutor Alison Larkin previously said he has already amassed nine points since last February – with three separate offences in 2018.

Giroud has been capped more than 80 times by his national side, and led the French line to World Cup success last year – defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final.

The burly forward has made 212 appearances in the Premier League, first for Arsenal and then Chelsea, scoring 77 goals in total.

—Watch the latest videos from Yahoo UK—