Cheltenham Festival day two: Heavy weather for punters but El Fabiolo should make light work of Queen Mother

Testing conditions will find out plenty of horses at this year’s Cheltenham Festival, with the heavy going expected to stick around all week.

Punters should first be looking for a horse with good stamina if they expect to be holding onto their money.

On day two, the relatively small fields — a total of 22 declared in the Grade One races over Jumps — is consistent with trends in recent years, and Willie Mullins supplies three odds-on shots, though it is debatable if they are all worth siding with.

The Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30) looks all about El Fabiolo, who hammered Jonbon when they clashed here 12 months ago.

For all that the Mullins runner can be a little bit hit-and-miss at his fences, he rarely looks in danger and seldom looks like falling.

Famous last words? Unlikely — and, even if the hotpot underwhelms, is Jonbon ready to pick up the pieces? He blundered victory away in his prep at Cheltenham and the Nicky Henderson form in recent weeks is a little concerning.

Mullins should get punters off to a successful start in the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle (1.30) with Ballyburn.

This horse was sensational at the Dublin Racing Festival and the expectation in the main was that he would stick to the minimum distance in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle but, as is his wont, Mullins made a late call to come here.

That he supplies five of the eight runners is not a good look for Cheltenham — his apparent second-string Ile Atlantique is no slouch and can run a big race.

In the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (2.10), Fact To File is a hard horse to assess. He beat Gaelic Warrior last time, but that horse flopped and one should not forget that the favourite has to reverse Navan form here, with American Mike to win.

It seems an insult to Paul Nicholls that last year’s Albert Bartlett winner, Stay Away Fay, who looks a relative natural over fences, should be so much bigger in the betting than a horse whose main claim to fame so far is winning an effective walkover.

The Coral Cup (2.50) sees the nap vote in Built By Ballymore. Martin Brassil, the horse’s owner, and JJ Slevin combined with An Epic Song in this last year, but he was grabbed close home by Langer Dan. There may be some long faces in the camp if Langer Dan denies Built By Ballymore here — and it could well happen, both near the head of the betting.

There is a lot to like about Built By Ballymore, who has been given a rating of 139 — which roughly translates to 132 in Ireland — and that would appear to be a rare case of generosity for an Irish runner. What improvement might the headgear bring about? If close at two out, he will surely win.

The cast for the Glenfarclas Chase (4.10) is staggering, with Foxy Jacks nevertheless looking value each-way. With Minella Indo, Galvin, Delta

Work and Coko Beach lining up, this is an exceptional renewal. Mouse Morris had thought about running Foxy Jacks in a handicap hurdle, but comes here instead and reports the horse to be in great form.

Path D’oroux is not far away in these big handicaps and is a tentative vote for Gavin Cromwell in the Grand Annual (4.50) under Keith Donogue.

The Weatherbys Champion Bumper (5.30) is tough, but Romeo Coolio could provide Donoghue with a quick double and there has been plenty of chat about this strapping athlete for months, with Gordon Elliott running three.

As for Mullins? Just the nine in the bumper.