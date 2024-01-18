Cheltenham: House of Fraser to close in Cavendish House

Cavendish House will close in April, it has been announced

A House of Fraser branch in an historic building which has been a shop for more than 200 years is closing.

The store, in Cavendish House in Cheltenham, will shut in April the BBC has been told.

Local residents and businesses said the closure of the building, which first welcomed shoppers in 1823, is a "great shame".

House of Fraser and Cheltenham Business Improvement District (BID) have been approached for comment.

The BBC understands that about 90 House of Fraser staff were told about the closure on 17 January.

The department store chain is cutting the number of outlets from 59 to 31 this year, and signs advertising heavy discounts have appeared in the windows of Cavendish House.

Cheltenham's Conservative MP Alex Chalk said it is the "end of an era", adding that it is an "opportunity to inject new life into the Prom" with a mixed-use development that includes housing.

Caffe Nero, which has a cafe in Cavendish House, Cheltenham's oldest department store, confirmed the branch will close and its staff have been offered other roles in the business.

Huffkins employee Libby Ashenford says the news is 'quite shocking'

Local resident Martin told the BBC: "It is a great shame, it seems to be a landmark in Cheltenham. We are new [to Cheltenham], but the times we visited we have always been in there.

"It is a big part of the Promenade. It means so many different things to so many different people."

A local university student said: "I think it is a shame, it has been here for so long. It is like a staple of Cheltenham, everybody knows about it.

"My mum used to work here and my Grandma used to work here as well."

Another local resident said: "The mind absolutely boggles, you cannot imagine anything going there. I do not know if it will be several smaller shops or even apartments for people to live in."

Huffkins cafe staff member Libby Ashenford said: "It is quite shocking, we have a lot of business from it.

"A lot of customers have expressed how disappointed they are."

Cheltenham councillor Max Wilkinson says the closure is "bad news" for the town

Councillor Max Wilkinson, Cheltenham Borough Council's cabinet member for economic development, said the closure is "bad news" for the town, adding that it is a part of its "story and heritage".

He said the building could be expected to be turned into housing, adding that the owners of Cavendish House should come forward with an plan soon to prevent the building being "empty indefinitely".

Mr Wilkinson added: "One of the things we are learning is that more people want to live in town centres.

"At the moment while we have an awful lot of retail space in Cavendish House, it is probably not going to be that way in the future.

"While no one would expect it to become a row of houses on the ground level, on the upper floors we can have some houses in there. Maybe some alternative accommodation."

He added that his "heart goes out" to the staff affected.

Signs are plastered on the windows advertising a closing down sale

Alex Chalk said: "My thoughts are with the staff who have given fantastic service to the store and to Cheltenham, and for who this will be a difficult time.

"Looking forward, this is an opportunity to inject new life into the Prom.

"I favour a mixed-use development, with a blend of retail, recreation and quality town centre accommodation. With constant pressure to bulldoze green spaces on the edge of town, this is our chance to meet some of that demand."

Cheltenham's Promenade, seen here in the early 1900s, became popular with tourists after Royal visits

Cavendish House opened in 1823 when Cheltenham was booming as a tourist destination due to royal visits from King George III and Queen Victoria, then a princess.

House of Fraser took it over 54 years ago, after the building had become a popular part of the Promenade.

