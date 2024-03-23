Cheltenham: Police searching for three missing children and mother following disappearance

Missing siblings eight-year-old Betsy, five-year-old Jolene and three-year-old Pauly-Boi (Gloucestershire Police/PA Wire)

Police are searching for three missing siblings from Cheltenham who are subject to a court order preventing them from being in the care of their parents.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said it was concerned for the welfare of three-year-old Pauly-Boi, five-year-old Jolene and eight-year-old Betsy.

The children, who are believed to be with their mother Jessica, were last seen at midday on Friday, and their whereabouts is unknown.

Police said Pauly-Boi has dark blond hair, Jolene has mousey brown hair and Betsy has long blonde hair. It is not yet known what they were wearing.

Their mother Jessica is described as being tall and of a slim build with a pale complexion.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Faye Bennett said: "I am appealing directly to Jessica or anyone who may be with the children to make contact with us immediately.

"We want to check that the children are safe and well and would urge anyone with information to please make contact with the police."

Anyone who has seen the children or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 343 of March 22.

Police said members of the public should dial 999 if the children are present at the time.