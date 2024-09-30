Chemical Plant Fire in Georgia Prompts Evacuations

Authorities outside Atlanta, Georgia, issued evacuation orders on Sunday, September 29, after a fire broke out at a chemical plant in the area.

Video filmed by instagram user @jayymoney.23 shows thick smoke plumes in Conyers on Sunday.

The fire, which broke out early Sunday morning, prompted the closure of multiple roads in the area, local media reported.

According to Rockdale County officials, it was an “all hands on deck” situation, and residents were asked to stay in place or evacuate their home depending on their proximity to the incident. Credit: @jayymoney.23 via Storyful