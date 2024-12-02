My Chemical Romance Pays Tribute to Former Drummer Bob Bryer After His Death: 'May He Rest in Peace'

Bryar was found dead in his home in Tennessee on Tuesday, Nov. 26

Richard Ecclestone/Redferns (2) My. Chemical Romance in 2006; Bob Bryar in 2006

My Chemical Romance is paying its respects to its former drummer.

On Monday, Dec. 2, the emo band shared its condolences on Instagram for Bob Bryar, who was found dead in his home on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 44.

"It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Bryar, our former bandmate and an important part of the history of My Chemical Romance. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this time. May he rest in peace." they wrote, alongside a photo of Bryan drumming.

Richard Ecclestone/Redferns Bob Bryar in 2006

On Tuesday, Nov. 26., Bryar was found dead at his home in Tennessee, according to TMZ, which was the first to report the news. Law enforcement sources told the outlet the musician was last seen alive on Nov. 4.

TMZ also reported that a medical examiner is investigating the cause and manner of Bryar's death.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a representative for My Chemical Romance said, "The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing."

Bryar, who was born in Chicago in 1979, performed with My Chemical Romance from 2004 until his departure in 2010.

Shortly after the band released their 2004 album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, he joined My Chemical Romance, replacing original drummer Matt Pelissier, per NME and Kerrang!.

Before joining the group, Bryar studied sound engineering at the University of Florida and began working as a sound engineer for Thrice and The Used. Eventually, he became friends with MCR during their tour with the latter in 2004, per NME.

Bryar would eventually play on the group 2006's album The Black Parade and work on material for 2010's Danger Days before his departure, according to Kerrang!.

After Bryar departed MCR, rhythm guitarist Frank Iero wrote on the band’s blog at the time, per NME, “As of four weeks ago, My Chemical Romance and Bob Bryar parted ways. This was a painful decision for all of us to make and was not taken lightly. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours, and expect you all to do the same.”

Formed in 2001, MCR was behind hit songs like "Helena" and the multi-platinum-certified "Welcome to the Black Parade."