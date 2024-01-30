Cher denied conservatorship of 47-year-old son

Cher argued that her son Elijah Allman would 'put his life at risk' without her involvement in his finances - BEI/SHUTTERSTOCK

Cher has failed to have her 47-year-old son placed into a court conservatorship that would control his money.

The singer and actress, 77, had argued that the large payments Elijah Allman’s receives from the trust of his late father, rock musician Gregg Allman, are putting him in danger because he struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

But the judge, Jessica A Uzcategui, was not convinced that a conservatorship was urgently needed and declined the petition, though she will still consider a larger, long-term conservatorship at a hearing in March.

Cher observed the hearing remotely, appearing on a large screen in the courtroom at Los Angeles superior court.

Elijah Allman with sibling Chastity Bono in 1991 - VINNIE ZUFFANTE/ARCHIVE PHOTOS

Her son acknowledged his previous struggles but argued that he is in a good place now, attending meetings, getting treatment and reconciling with his previously estranged wife.

“We are thrilled that the court saw that he does not need a temporary conservatorship,” said Mr Allman’s lawyer. “He’s got a lot of support, he’s doing great.”

Cher’s legal team argued that the support Mr Allman is receiving is from people who tell him what he wants to hear and downplay the size of his problems. They said his current apparent sobriety and mental health were illusory.

Her lawyers also said he suffers from bipolar disorder, has been recently homeless, and that having large amounts of money might lead to access to drugs that could endanger his life.

Cher with her young son Elijah in 1981 - BARRY KING/WIREIMAGE

Mr Allman’s team has consistently disputed those arguments since the petition was first filed in December.

Cher’s lawyers said that she was not necessarily seeking any direct control over her son’s money and would be happy to have a court-appointed person to manage his finances.

Court conservatorships have come under greater scrutiny in recent years after a temporary conservatorship imposed on Britney Spears in 2008 ended up leaving her without control of her money and major life affairs for nearly 14 years.

Gregg Allman, who married Cher in 1975 but the couple divorced three years later, died in 2017 aged 69 due to complications from liver cancer.