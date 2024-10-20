Cher Endorses Kamala Harris for President: ‘She Is Fighting for All of Us’

Cher has officially announced that she will be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in the election in November.

The singer shared the news in a video posted on her X, Instagram and TikTok accounts on Friday night. “I have followed Kamala Harris since she was my U.S. senator. She fought for me then and she is fighting for all of us now. That’s why I’m proudly voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” Cher said. “I know they will fight to protect our rights and I’m so grateful to be able to make my voice count this year. I hope you will too.”

Cher is among the high-profile celebrities to endorse Harris in the upcoming election against Trump. Fellow singers who have thrown their weight behind Harris’ campaign include Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Bruce Springsteen and Marc Anthony. During the Democratic National Convention in August, John Legend, Stevie Wonder and more performed in support of the vice president.

In July, Cher was one of several Hollywood figures who commented on President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race. Writing that she was “tortured” by the news, Cher posted on X, “Because I Don’t believe the Democrats can win the Presidency with ‘Pres Biden’ ‘Joe’ whom I’ve loved since we met in 2008. I campaigned for him I believe it’s time to pass the baton, time for dems to think ‘way’ outside the box. Maybe even a split ticket.”

