Cher Reveals She Had a Real-Life “Pretty Woman” Shopping Moment. The Bill Was 'Worth It to See the Look on That Bitch’s Face'

The icon looks back on the Beverly Hills shopping trip in her new book 'Cher: The Memoir, Part 1,' which hit shelves Tuesday, Nov. 19

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everet / Everett Collection Cher and Julia Roberts

To the saleswoman that almost turned Cher away: big mistake!

In Cher: The Memoir, Part 1, which hit shelves on Tuesday, Nov. 19, the legendary entertainer recalls a Beverly Hills shopping trip during which she experienced a real-life Pretty Woman moment.

When she was still a rising star hot off the success of her and Sonny Bono's hit "I Got You Babe," Cher was near Rodeo Drive when she noticed "an amazing pantsuit with a psychedelic check pattern and a big red stripe down the front" — and she knew that she had to have it, she writes.

When she walked into the store, Cher asked the sales associate where it was from and received a rude response.

"She took one look at me, said, 'It's very expensive, miss,' and turned and walked away," Cher writes in the book.

Cher followed up by asking who the designer was — and the sales associate reiterated it was "very expensive," the Oscar winner writes. "She was so dismissive of me in my little crop top and bell-bottom pants that I lost patience."

Related: Cher Announces Book Tour for Upcoming Memoir with Stops in New York City, London, San Francisco and More (Exclusive)

SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Cher

Related: Cher Says Meeting Sonny Bono 'Wasn't Love at First Sight' — but Was Something She'd 'Never Felt Before'

Cher then told the saleswoman that she would take the outfit — which came in three colors — in "every shade," leaving the shop's employee stunned.

Cher admits in the book that the bill was "more than I ever thought anyone could pay for anything, but it was worth it to see the look on that bitch's face."

In 1990's Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts' character Vivian has a similar encounter with a sales associate on Rodeo Drive — though she just left the store. The following day, she returns to the boutique with an expensive outfit on and shopping bags in hand to tell the sales associate, who was paid on commission, that she made a "big mistake, big — huge!"

HarperCollins 'Cher: The Memoir: Part One' book cover art

Cher unveiled her two-part memoir in July. The synopsis teased that the first installment would follow "her extraordinary beginnings through childhood to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono — and reveals the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart."

The book will also demonstrate her "trademark honesty and humor" and detail how a "diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century," per the synopsis.

On Nov. 20, Cher will kick off a book tour with five stops, beginning in New York City.

