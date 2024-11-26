Cher Says She Decided To Lose Her Virginity After Feeling 'Dismissed' By Older Boy

In her new memoir released last week, Cher, recalls her reasoning for losing her virginity at 14 — and shared that she was motivated by anger.

The “Believe” singer wrote that she had a crush on a boy in her neighborhood who was a high school senior, according to excerpts of the book via People. Their age difference didn’t seem to be an issue when they were alone, kissing in her room, but as soon as the boy was around his friends who were older than Cher, he’d treat her “like an embarrassing kid,” she said.

Cher in 1966, at age 20. Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

The issue hit a boiling point when the boy and Cher met his buddies at a restaurant. Apparently, upon their arrival, the boy’s friends mockingly asked him if he was going to bring “that kid” along. As a result, the boy “ditched” Cher and went to eat with his pals without her, she said.

“I was so hurt when he did that, I had revenge sex with him. I had never wanted to. Otherwise I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked,” Cher writes. “But I was so angry at being dismissed, I decided to, if not lose, loan out my virginity to him.”

“When what turned out to be a massively overrated experience came to an end, I asked him, ‘Is that it? Are we finished?’” she continues, per Entertainment Weekly. “Then I told him to go home and never come back. I wanted him to feel just as dismissed as he’d made me feel. Even though he kept trying to make it up to me, I never spoke to him again.”

Cher and boyfriend Alexander Edwards at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week in February. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Cher is currently dating 38-year-old music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards, and recently explained why she is veering toward younger suitors.

“I’m really shy when I’m not working, and kind of shy around men, and the reason I got with young men is because men my age are older,” Cher said on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in May. “Well, now they’re all dead, but before, they were always terrified to approach me, and younger men were the only ones.”

When Hudson suggested the younger men who approach Cher are “bold,” the music icon agreed and added that they were “raised by women like me.”