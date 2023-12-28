Cher: Star 'files for conservatorship' for son Elijah

Elijah Blue Allman and Cher pictured in 2002

Cher has reportedly filed for a conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman due to his alleged substance abuse and mental health issues.

Court documents seen by US media, such as People and TMZ, reportedly claim Allman, 47, is "substantially unable to manage his financial resources".

US outlets report that the documents say a conservator is "urgently needed" to protect Allman's property.

Cher's publicist has been approached for comment.

The BBC has not yet been able to find a contact for Allman.

A conservatorship is granted by a court for individuals who are unable to make their own decisions, like those with dementia or other mental illnesses.

It can be used to manage a person's financial affairs or personal affairs or both.

Allman is due to receive assets from a trust before the end of the year.

According to TMZ, the documents state he is entitled to regular payments from the trust set up by his late father, musician Gregg Allman.

The court papers, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, reportedly state Allman is "currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues".

The filing adds: "Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah's life at risk."

It says that Cher has "worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs".

"[Cher] loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind," the filing states, adding that she has been "unable to discuss his preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator" because of his "current mental and physical health issues".

'Rumour not true'

According to People, a hearing for a temporary order is currently set for 5 January, with the hearing on a permanent order scheduled for 6 March.

Cher recently denied allegations that she hired four men to kidnap Allman from a New York City hotel room.

The singer told People Magazine "that rumour is not true".

Allman has recently posted the hashtag "#imprisonmentviaconservatorship" on an Instagram post.

Cher was married to Greg Allman from 1975 to 1979. She was previously married to her former singing partner Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975. She also has a child, Chaz Bono, from that relationship.

Britney Spears was released from a 13-year conservatorship in 2021.

Speaking at the time, she described the termination of the legal arrangement, which controlled many aspects of her life, as "the best day ever".