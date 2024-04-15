Cherie Blair urges Keir Starmer to scrap two-child benefits cap

Lady Blair is endorsing a plan to lift one million British children out of relative poverty by 2030 - RICCARDO SAVI/GETTY

Lady Blair has urged Sir Keir Starmer to remove the two-child benefits cap on parents claiming child benefits if he wins power at the general election.

The wife of Sir Tony Blair, the former prime minister, said youth poverty was not being taken seriously enough and called on a prospective Labour government to “make a difference”.

Sir Keir has confirmed he would keep the two-child cap, reversing a pledge he made during his leadership campaign.

Sir Keir Starmer has been criticised by some Labour MPs for reversing a pledge on child benefits he made during his leadership campaign - PETER CZIBORRA

The threshold restricts benefits to the first two children in most households, meaning families cannot claim tax credit or Universal Credit for a third child.

Its abolition is among recommendations in a Children’s Prosperity Plan report, which is endorsed by Lady Blair and aims to lift one million British children out of relative poverty by 2030.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Lady Blair said: “I am absolutely convinced that broad, cross-party campaigns about issues like this really can make a difference.

“And this is why this is a whole group of people – political parties but also no political parties, NGOs, companies – anyone who is interested in making sure the next generation of our children grow up well-equipped to face the challenges of the 21st century.”

‘Increase in relative poverty’

Asked whether child poverty was “not getting the attention it deserved”, Lady Blair replied: “I’m afraid that must be the case because if it was getting the attention it deserved, we wouldn’t have seen an increase in relative poverty, which we have over the last 10 years.”

Relative poverty is expected to fall between 2022-23 and 2023-24 but the Resolution Foundation think tank estimates child poverty will reach its highest level in almost two decades in 2027-28.

Pressed on why the Labour front bench was refusing to support any of the recommendations in the report, she said: “This is not a party political campaign. This is a campaign for people who want to suggest ways in which we could quickly deal with this problem.

‘Future of our children’

“I think everybody, of whatever party, needs to care about the future of our country, and the future of our country is tied up with the future of our children... Every day there are choices to be made.

“Each little choice can make a difference and so what we want to make sure is that whatever the next government is, it is aware that the public at large across all spectrums of society care about the future of our children.”

The Children’s Prosperity Plan report also has the backing of Anne Longfield, a former children’s commissioner. Its other recommendations include the removal of the current welfare cap and reducing maximum deductions from Universal Credit from 25 per cent to 15 per cent.

Twenty Labour MPs from the Left of the party signed a parliamentary motion last year that condemned their party’s “cruel and unnecessary” child benefit cap policy.

Opponents to the policy included John McDonnell, who was shadow chancellor under Jeremy Corbyn, and Rebecca Long-Bailey, a former shadow minister who stood against Sir Keir in the 2020 leadership contest, when the now-Labour leader promised to scrap the ban.

‘Tough decisions’

But Sir Keir has doubled down on his change of heart and warned that further “really ruthless” decisions await in the event of a Labour government.

“We keep saying collectively, as a party, that we have to make tough decisions and in the abstract everyone says, ‘That’s right, Keir’,” he said in July.

“But then we get into the tough decision and they say, ‘We don’t like that, can we just not make that one?’... but we have to take the tough decisions.”

Trade unions and other activist groups attempted to strong-arm Sir Keir into promising that he would lift the cap, but these were seen off at the party’s National Policy Forum.