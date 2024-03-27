Is it a cherry blossom or a magnolia? Here's how to tell them apart

Many Canadians are seeing a beautiful burst of pink hues in their neighbourhoods.

Most are quick to think the flowers appearing on trees are cherry blossoms, but magnolias are also in bloom and it's not uncommon to mix up the two.

So, how do you tell them apart?

There are a few key differences, namely, the number of petals, the size of the flowers, and their shape.

Watch the video above, and you'll be able to tell identify cherry blossoms and magnolias in a flash!