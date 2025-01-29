Cher's Attempt to Go 'Back to the '80s' Goes Hilariously Wrong in New Uber Eats Commercial

“I get approached to do commercials all the time — but the creativity and hilarity that Uber Eats presented appealed to me right away," Cher said of the ad

Cher isn’t as successful at turning back time as she would’ve hoped in a new ad.

The Believe singer, 78, shows just how wrong things can get when she tries to take a step back in time — like the lyrics to her infamous 1989 hit song — in a new Uber Eats commercial that premiered in Australia.

The ad starts off showing the Grammy winner humming along to “If I Could Turn Back Time,” as she walks into her bedroom and puts on a pair of large silver hoop earrings. She can then be seen thinking about the lyrics for a moment before pulling out her phone and searching “time machine” in the Uber Eats app.

Her doorbell rings with a miniature time machine delivered to her door through the app, and the songstress tells it to “take me back to the ‘80’s.” However, instead of the '80s Cher finds herself transported to the top of a cannon in a village in the 1960s.

Uber Eats/YouTube Cher in Uber Eats' new ad

Related: Bob Mackie Says Cher's Style First Shifted When She Became a 'Married Teenage Girl': 'She Was Ready' (Exclusive)

ADVERTISEMENT

The “I Got You Babe” crooner’s young looks are then played for jokes, as one person exclaims that she looks “both young and old at the same time.” Someone else calls her a “witch,” to which Cher responds, “I’m not a witch, I’m an icon.”

The commercial cuts to a quick trial held for her before the singer ends up tied to a stake in her glittery outfit as villagers play an instrumental version of her song. As she’s about to be burned, Cher inquires to one of the villagers about stealing her bedazzled black “boots” as they chant, “witch.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“This is ridiculous,” Cher says on the stake, as the words, “Time machine. No. Thyme. Yes,” show on the screen. The ad ends with Cher appearing to cook some pasta in her kitchen with thyme as she hums a tune.

The Burlesque star opened up about her decision to star in the commercial in a press release on Uber Australia’s website, saying that the “creativity and hilarity” of the whole commercial was what sold her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I get approached to do commercials all the time – but the creativity and hilarity that Uber Eats presented appealed to me right away. I am really proud of the final product,” she said, before jokingly adding, “I sincerely hope Uber will get me back my boots.”

Uber Eats/YouTube Cher in Uber Eats' new ad

Related: Cher Reveals What Name Is Listed on Her Driver's License After Opening Up About Birth Certificate Mix-Up

Channa Goonasekara, Uber Eats Brand Lead ANZ, noted that they were lucky to get to work with the award-winning singer, as “there’s not a single syllable in showbiz that projects more star power than Cher.”

“We reached for the stars and found a way to bring one of her most nostalgic songs and some of Cher’s most iconic outfits from her enduring career into our latest campaign. This is a high watermark for our Get Almost, Almost Anything series,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cher’s performance reminds audiences that while Uber Eats can get you thyme delivered, we can’t turn back time – and as it turns out that’s probably a good thing,” she added.



Read the original article on People