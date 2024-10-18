Cheryl calls Liam Payne's death "earth-shattering" in new statement

Cheryl has called former partner Liam Payne's death "earth-shattering" in a new statement.

The Girls Aloud star, who judged Payne on The X Factor and years later had son Bear with him, called for the media to respect her child's privacy in her first public comment about the One Direction star's death.

"As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” Cheryl wrote on Instagram.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

Cheryl continued: "What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.

"I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them."

Cheryl concluded: "Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last."

Payne was found dead, aged 31, following an apparent fall from a balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday (October 16). An initial autopsy report named his cause of death as "multiple traumas" and "internal and external haemorrhages”, reports EW.

Cheryl started dating Payne in 2016 following her split from ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini. The couple made the wonderful announcement in 2017 that Cheryl had given birth to their son Bear.

The popstars would go on to date for another year, before releasing a joint statement in 2018 to confirm that their romantic relationship had ended.

"We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make," they said at the time.

"We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Following the tragic news of Payne's death this week, he has received heartfelt tributes from his One Direction bandmates and X Factor mentor Simon Cowell.

Payne's family has asked for privacy to process their loss, saying in a statement: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," the Payne family statement read.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

If you identify with the themes in this article, the NHS has resources available to help with grief counselling and other support in the UK. In the US, the CDC also has resources available for those grieving.

