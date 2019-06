Dame Cheryl Gillan, the acting Chairman of the 1922 Committee has announced that ten MPs have been nominated to go through to the first round of voting in the Tory leadership contest. Michael Gove, Matt Hancock, Mark Harper, Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson, Andrea Leadsom, Esther McVey, Dominic Raab and Rory Stewart all received the eight votes required to be able to stand.