Cheryl Hines Reacts to Husband RFK Jr.'s Tribute to Late Ethel Kennedy: 'Your Mother Was Very Proud of You'

Hines also described Kennedy's Oct. 10 tribute to his mother, who died at age 96 the same day, as "beautiful" in a comment on his post

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; Robert F. Kennedy Ripple Of Hope Award Gala/Getty (L) Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy in January 2024. (R) Ethel Kennedy in 2020.

Cheryl Hines is supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. following the death of his mother Ethel Kennedy.



In the wake of Kennedy's alleged "personal relationship" with journalist Olivia Nuzzi, Hines, 59, praised her husband, 70, for the “beautiful” tribute he posted to his late mother Ethel on Instagram, following her death at age 96 on Thursday, Oct. 10.

In his tribute, Kennedy posted a poignant black-and-white photo of his mother. as he wrote in his caption, "My mom, Ethel Skakel Kennedy, passed peacefully into Heaven this morning.”

Continuing the lengthy and heartfelt tribute, Kennedy described his late mother as a "role model" for her children and grandchildren, who was “blessed” with a “rich and eventful life.” He added that “she never lost her sense of fun, her humor, her spark, her spunk, and her joie de vivre,” despite her decline in recent months.

Hines wrote in the comment section, “This is beautiful. Your mother was very proud of you. 🤍.”



Kevin Mazur/Getty Kennedy with his late mother Ethel pictured in 2014

Elsewhere in his tribute, Kennedy shared of his mother’s parenting, "My mother invented tough love, and she could be hard on her children when we didn’t live up to her expectations. But she was also intensely loyal, and we always knew that she would stand fiercely behind us when we came under attack by others."

Kennedy also said his mother had "a perpetual attitude of gratitude that fueled her taste for adventure” and a "sunny optimism” brought his father “back to life” following the assassination of his brother, President John F. Kennedy in 1963, as well as their children after the assassination of her husband, U.S. senator Robert F. Kennedy, in 1968.

"I credit her for all my virtues. I’m grateful for her generosity in overlooking my faults," he concluded.

Hines' warm response to her husband's tribute to her mother-in-law comes after she and Kennedy were recently spotted together for the first time since his alleged "personal relationship" with Nuzzi. The husband and wife were photographed in Malibu, Calif., on Oct. 5, per images published by Page Six.



Cheryl Hines/Instagram Hines shared a supportive comment to Kennedy following his tribute to his late mother on Instagram on Oct. 10

On Sept. 19, New York magazine revealed in a statement that its Washington correspondent Nuzzi, 31, had been put on leave after she “acknowledged to the magazine’s editors” that she “engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign.” CNN later alleged it to have been Kennedy.

Nuzzi later said in a statement to PEOPLE that “the nature of some communication” between herself and “a former reporting subject turned personal,” though she added that she “did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source” at the time.

"The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict,” Nuzzi also said, adding. “I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."

Meanwhile, a source close to Hines told PEOPLE on Oct. 7 that Kennedy is “begging” for Hines not to file for divorce in the wake of the alleged "personal relationship."

“She's been very angry about it. She has a great support team to vent to though,” the source said, adding that the ordeal has been “embarrassing” for her.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Hines and Kennedy pictured in January

“Everyone's on her side, of course,” the insider added. “She's been talking about filing for divorce, but he's begging her not to file. But how many times can you forgive a partner that's dishonest and goes behind your back? It's just ridiculous behavior from a grown, married man."

A representative for Hines had no comment at the time, while one for Kennedy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



