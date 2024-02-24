Chester man dies after 90-minute wait for 'lost' ambulance

Lesley Bennett has called for changes to the 999 system after the death of her partner Julian Martin

The partner of a man who died of a heart attack after waiting an hour and a half for an ambulance has called for changes to the 999 system.

Julian Martin, 59, from Chester, messaged his long-term partner, Lesley Bennett, saying he had chest pains.

Ms Bennett rushed home from work and made a number of desperate calls asking for urgent help.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it was investigating the 11 January incident.

Ms Bennett told the BBC she was told call back only if her partner deteriorated, which he rapidly did.

In total, the couple made six calls to the ambulance service. Lesley said that for 90 minutes she was "all he had".

Paramedics 'got lost'

Mr Martin and Ms Bennett's growing distress and anxiety was captured on a camera in their living room they used to keep an eye on their pet dog.

In the footage, Ms Bennett can be heard telling the call operator: "If he could walk I'd put him in a taxi and take him straight away but I can't, I can't move him."

She also asked: "What has to be wrong with you for an ambulance to come straight away?"

Ms Bennett said when one finally arrived a paramedic told her they had got lost.

Lesley Bennett on the phone to the North West Ambulance Service

Mr Martin died as he was being prepared for transfer from the Countess of Chester Hospital to the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital.

Ms Bennett said she believed the ambulance crew should have taken him straight to the Liverpool site, which specialises in treating heart problems.

She said she was offered "no advice" on how to help her suffering partner and felt like she was "lied to" when told the ambulance was "on its way".

She said: "I can't do anything about Julian now, but I can't be quiet. More people need to speak up."

A spokesman for NWAS said: "Our sincere condolences go to Julian's family. Since being contacted by them, we have started an investigation looking into their concerns. We expect to complete this shortly and will report our findings to them directly."

