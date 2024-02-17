Chesterfield Inlet students vie for position at AWG through Nunavut Youth Ambassador Program

Four youth from Chesterfield Inlet have applied for the Nunavut Youth Ambassador Program.

The goal of the program is to generate leadership and recreation capacities in communities.

Two of the students were involved with the program this past year and, overall, this is the third year that youth leader Glen Brocklebank and the youths from his community have been involved with the program.

As part of the programming, Brocklebank said the group recently went to an Iqaluit summit to learn different volunteer skills and organize community events.

He said, while there, they learned introductory first-aid training for about three hours, worked on planning different games to run in communities, and selected projects they wanted to do in their home communities that would serve a need they identified.

“So, one of our guys here decided to do his community-engagement project on basketball,” said Brocklebank. “He’s planned a three-on-three tournament for the men to deliver over the course of February to get kids active and learning more about the sport.

“Another youth is doing hockey, so they are going to work with seven- to 13-year-olds on the ice, to help them develop skills that will, in turn, help them raise the sport.

“There were four youth from our community who attended and three from Arviat also made the trip. The culminating activity — of the youth who attended the program in Iqaluit – will be the 12 selected to go as youth ambassadors from Nunavut to attend the 2024 Arctic Winter Games (AWG) in Alaska this coming month.

“While there, they will volunteer to work at different events and venues to help the organizing committees at the AWG.”

Brocklebank said the program should help youth identify projects that they think will improve local communities, as well as help, plan, organize and deliver them.

He said what he really sees is creating capacity in communities in order to provide solutions and improvements to challenges faced in the selected hamlets.

“What I’ve seen from the program is tremendous personal growth. I’ve seen youth go who were very shy and nervous about meeting people, and then returned to their town with a newfound awareness and self-confidence.

“They’re not as shy. They’re more open, engaging and much more talkative. Any chance we have for Northerners to find solutions to the things that we think are issues, I think is a win for everyone.

“Our four Chester youths have teamed up together, with three — Qajaaq Ittinuar, Kayalaaq Leishman-Brocklebank and Kevin Kimmiliardjuk — focusing on hockey, and one — Aaron Palmer — on basketball.”

Upon returning to their community, all four Chesterfield Inlet youths wanted to start their projects right away.

Brocklebank said the community-engagement projects are scheduled to be completed this coming month to determine who will be selected as ambassadors to the AWG.

“There were, in total, 16 youths chosen to attend. Two couldn’t make it due to travel difficulties,” he said. “Of the 14 who attended the Iqaluit event, 12 will be selected for the AWG. Those selected will be notified in early March.

“They’re really excited about having their project selected and then being chosen to attend Alaska’s Mat-Su Valley AWG from March 10-16, with most of the events being held in the valley’s two largest cities, Palmer and Wasilla.”

Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News