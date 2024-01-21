Chesterfield: Youths 'destroy property and abuse shop staff'

Derbyshire Police has put a 48-hour dispersal order in place for Chesterfield town centre

A dispersal order has been put in place in a town centre following "significant incidents" of anti-social behaviour.

The order for Chesterfield, in Derbyshire, was introduced at 21:20 GMT on Saturday and will last for 48 hours.

It was brought in after officers responded to reports of a large group of youths behaving in an intimidating manner, Derbyshire Police said.

The group was destroying property and being abusive to staff at shops, officers added.

The order allows police to disperse anyone they believe are likely to harass, intimidate or distress members of the public.

It applies to Chesterfield town centre, West Bars, Queen's Park, Ravenside Retail Park and Lordsmill retail park.

Anyone found to have returned to these areas after being dispersed can be arrested.

There will be an increased police presence in the town centre over the weekend following the incidents, the force added.

