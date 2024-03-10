Cheverus/Yarmouth and Lewiston win boys hockey state titles
The high school hockey state finals were on Saturday.
The high school hockey state finals were on Saturday.
The Vegas Golden Knights were ultra-aggressive before the NHL trade deadline as they seek to defend their Stanley Cup title.
NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe and Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane were among the players issued fines by the NHL on Friday. McCabe was fined the maximum of US$5,000 allowable under the NHL/NHL Players' Association collective bargaining agreement for cross-checking Boston forward Brad Marchand in the first period of the Bruins 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday. The hit at 3:53 of the first period came moments after McCabe had been assessed an interference penal
TORONTO — Brad Treliving was willing to make a splash heading into the NHL trade deadline. The Maple Leafs general manager instead settled for a depth addition following two moves aimed at bolstering his blue-line corps. Toronto will now hope any other question marks can be answered from within. "There's certainly some areas I really like," Treliving said of his team's play shortly after Friday's 3 p.m. cutoff passed. "There's areas that we need to improve upon. We tried to make some moves to ad
Send it, Rory.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will miss tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens due to a lower-body injury. Marner, 26, has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season. Due to Marner's absence, William Nylander is slated to play alongside Auston Matthews against the Habs. The game comes a day after the NHL trade deadline. The Canadiens dealt goaltender Jake Allen to the New Jersey Devils while the Leafs bolstered their blue line corps with Connor Dewar from the Minnesota Wild
REGINA — Brendan Bottcher shortened his road to the final of the Canadian men's curling championship, but not without drama. Up a point coming home with hammer against Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen, the 10th end paused for almost four minutes while the ramifications of a rock burned by his team were sorted out. Lead Ben Hebert's broom head clicked third Marc Kennedy's thrown stone in motion when Hebert and second Brent Gallant crossed brooms. "Not my first burnt rock. Probably won't be my last," Bo
The rapper Drake shared on social media that he placed a six-figure bet on the upcoming main event between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch scored the decisive shootout goal and the Buffalo Sabres overcame a two-goal deficit and a disallowed overtime goal in a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Jacob Bryson scored the tying goal with 8:21 remaining and Tage Thompson scored 15 1/2 minutes into the first period as Buffalo snapped an 0-2-1 skid. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 shots through overtime, and two more in the shootout, and sealed the win by getting his stick and blocker out to stop R
BROSSARD, Que. — Kent Hughes searched for months to break up his team’s unusual three-goalie logjam. As the trade deadline neared, that opportunity finally opened up. The Montreal Canadiens general manager sent goaltender Jake Allen to the New Jersey Devils for a 2025 conditional third-round draft pick in his only trade on NHL deadline day. "We had been talking with teams for months,” Hughes said Friday at CN Sports Complex, the Canadiens’ practice facility. “But it's really this week that we re
USA TODAY's baseball travelers vote on their favorite ballparks, from the best to the worst.
Philadelphia coach John Tortorella reluctantly left the bench Saturday night after receiving a game misconduct and bench minor early in the Flyers' 7-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. On a night that the 2004 Stanley Cup-winning Lightning team that Tortorella coached was honored, he lasted just 10:49 into the game before receiving the penalties right after Philadelphia fell behind 4-0. Tortorella expressed displeasure toward the officials, and then repeatedly told referees Wes McCauley and Brandon Schrader that he would not leave.
VANCOUVER — After browsing the league, the Vancouver Canucks found themselves with an empty shopping cart as the NHL's trade deadline came and went on Friday. General manager Patrik Allvin had ample conversations with his colleagues, but found prices were too high and salary cap constraints too limiting to make any additions to his team. “I guess you need another partner in order to make a deal. We were in, talking to teams that made their players available. But sometimes the fit is not there,"
Max Verstappen backs Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko after it emerges the Austrian could be suspended from his role.
Tune in as the 28 fighters (plus one backup) from UFC 299 hit the scale in Miami.
MONTREAL — John Tavares scored the game-winning goal with 6:46 left in the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night at Bell Centre. Max Domi and Bobby McMann also scored for Toronto (37-19-8), which bounced back from a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday. Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves. Mike Matheson — with a goal and an assist — and Alex Newhook replied for Montreal (24-30-10), which had lost four of its last five games. Juraj Slafkovsky p
Stephen Roche and his golf partner got quite a show at Heritage Golf and Country Club in Victoria, Australia.
TORONTO — Joey Votto has agreed to a non-roster invite with the Toronto Blue Jays, the former National League MVP said on social media. The 40-year-old first-baseman from Toronto joins the Blue Jays after a successful 17-year run with the Cincinnati Reds. "I am excited about the opportunity to work my way back to the Major Leagues," Votto said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "It’s even sweeter to attempt this while wearing the uniform of my hometown team, the Toronto Blue
Bearman, 18, will become Britain’s youngest driver to take part in a Formula One race at Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller leads this week's defensemen pickups, as the trade deadline concludes Friday afternoon.
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets made two deals with the New Jersey Devils ahead of the NHL's trade deadline, getting veteran winger Tyler Toffoli and defenceman Colin Miller in separate transactions. New Jersey received a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in 2025 for Toffoli and retain 50 per cent of his salary. Miller was sent to Winnipeg for the Jets' fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft. Toffoli has 26 goals and 18 assists in 61 games for the Devils this season. He ha