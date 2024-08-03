Chevron says its headquarters will leave California, move to Texas

Reuters

A U.S. judge formally ended Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy on Friday - a move that lets sexual harassment, defamation and other lawsuits proceed against him stemming from his past work for former President Donald Trump - following a two-week delay precipitated by his failure to pay certain legal fees. Giuliani, 80, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December after a court in Washington ordered him to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers who he had falsely accused of rigging votes in the 2020 presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated Trump. The bankruptcy filing automatically stopped lawsuits from proceeding against Giuliani and stopped the election workers from trying to collect on their judgment.