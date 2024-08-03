Chevron says its headquarters will leave California, move to Texas
Oil conglomerate Chevon announced it will undergo a major move over the next five years, relocating its headquarters from California to Texas.
Oil conglomerate Chevon announced it will undergo a major move over the next five years, relocating its headquarters from California to Texas.
The Republican nominee was slammed as horrible, unkind and a “self-centered sadistic monster” over the line.
The six-time gold medalist isn't holding back this Olympics. Like, at all.
American Skyler Mapes and Italian local Giuseppe Morisani spent a magical evening together in Rome. Then they drove across Italy together. Here’s what happened.
Donald Trump’s supporters are just like everyone else—wondering what the GOP presidential nominee is going to say next.Even former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy admitted he was worried what Trump was going to say when he questioned Kamala Harris’ racial identity at a convention for Black journalists.Asked about his initial reaction to Trump’s remarks, McCarthy said he thought: “Oh no, where are you going?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered rig
WARNING: This story contains references to violence and suicide.Two people are dead and two were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a man opened fire on his neighbours following a dispute in Stratford, Ont., on Thursday night, police say.Police received multiple 911 calls for reports of gunshots in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West around 10:45 p.m. ET. Police who arrived on the scene found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died and the other two were taken b
WASHINGTON (AP) — The criminal case charging former President Donald Trump with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election was returned Friday to the trial judge in Washington after a Supreme Court opinion last month that narrowed the scope of the prosecution.
Former President Trump vowed to “unleash hell” at his rally Saturday in Atlanta, targeting his new opponent, Vice President Harris, just days after thousands rallied for her in Georgia. “24 HOURS UNTIL WE UNLEASH HELL,” began Trump’s campaign email sent Friday afternoon. “At this time tomorrow, Crooked Kamala’s worst nightmares come true.” His running mate,…
The likely Democratic nominee immediately corrected herself but that didn't stop the enthusiastic response.
A U.S. judge formally ended Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy on Friday - a move that lets sexual harassment, defamation and other lawsuits proceed against him stemming from his past work for former President Donald Trump - following a two-week delay precipitated by his failure to pay certain legal fees. Giuliani, 80, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December after a court in Washington ordered him to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers who he had falsely accused of rigging votes in the 2020 presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated Trump. The bankruptcy filing automatically stopped lawsuits from proceeding against Giuliani and stopped the election workers from trying to collect on their judgment.
Donald Trump's niece pulled no punches with a blistering critique of her relative.
In a new legal filing, Trump, a convicted felon, complains about the former California attorney general's "prosecutor vs. felon" campaign taunts.
Anant Ambani, the son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was pictured with his new wife Radhika Merchant at the Paris Olympic Games amid their honeymoon.
Daniel Dale explained exactly why the former president's new comment is "just completely fictional."
Right around the time the South Carolina Republican declared Biden "MIA," news broke that his administration had arranged a massive prisoner exchange.
And it wasn't the former president's racist comments about likely Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
Trump said Zuckerberg told him he won't support a Democrat and apologized for Meta's mistaken censoring of a Trump assassination attempt photo.
Victoria and David Beckham have been friends with Tom Cruise for many years – and he's picked up a few wellness habits from the couple
Donald Trump paralyzed the Hamptons on Friday as hedge fund managers unmoored their vaults of cash, warming to the GOP presidential nominee after cold shouldering him the past few years.“Whatever trepidations the Hamptons finance set had about Trump are melting like frozé in the sun,” communications strategist James McCarthy said in a text message to the Daily Beast as he sat poolside at his home less than a mile from a fundraiser for Trump.The event, co-hosted by Howard Lutnick of the investmen
Imane Khelif, one of two female boxers disqualified from 2023 world championships for failing gender eligibility test, has opponent quit after one punch.
Jessica Tarlov sparred with Martha MacCallum over the former president's "offensive" comments on Kamala Harris' identity.