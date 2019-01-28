Chhetri and Sharath: Deserving winners both

The Padma awards list as ever has kindled some controversy in the country. But many are also deserving recipients of the awards. Two Padma Shri winners, Sunil Chhetri and Achanta Sharath Kamal, in particular have been sterling soldiers of Indian sport for long.

Sunil Chhetri, Indian football team’s captain, is already a legend in the annals of the game in this country. His goal-scoring ability is among the best. And it is not just in Asia, it is across the world. No, these are no hyperbolic words. The Secunderabad-born Chhetri just got past the Argentine great Lionel Messi as the second highest active international goal scorer with 67 goals. Chhetri accomplished this record in the recent AFC Asian Cup. Only the Portuguese star Cristiano ronaldo is ahead of him.

The sixth Indian footballer to get the Padma Shri, Chhetri is however unlike most of his illustrious Indian predecessors when it comes to pure speed with the ball in front of the goal. He is quite electric, and he can outrun the best in the business with his acceleration. His anticipation, natural ball sense and positioning awareness in set-pieces, are all remarkable, especially since he is almost a lone warrior in the Indian scheme of things.

While his skills are in themselves great, Chhetri’s passion for contests and a large heart for fight are qualities that stand out time and time again. It is easy for a player like him to give up, as he has nothing left to prove in the Indian context. He is the country’s most capped player, and under his belt are: 3 Nehru Cups (2007, 2009, 2012), an AFC Challenge Cup (2012), and 2 SAFF Championships (2011, 2016). Yet, he has been playing with monkish zealousness.

The 34-year-old goal-machine is still at it, and among the Indians he is the leading scorer so far in the current ISL with five goals. Another standalone quality of Chhetri is he is a natural leader, and is known to take charge of the situation instinctively.

Chhetri is clearly one of the main reasons for the revival of interest in Indian football in recent times.

Achanta Sharath Kamal is also a natural when it comes to providing direction, and as the country’s number one table tennis player he has been carrying its torch for over a decade now without any frills or fuss.

The 37-year-old Sharath Kamal has shown amazing endurance in his sport, and was recently crowned the National Champion. It is a record 8th crown for him. Only Kamlesh Mehta, the old warhorse of the 80s, has a matching record. Sharath kamal, who is now based in Dusseldorf as he is busy in the German league, has been spearheading the nation’s challenge in international competitions all through the millennium. He is a Gold medalist from the Melbourne Commonwealth Games, and the title match against local favourite William Henzell is part of the TT hall of fame as Sharath Kamal dished out a performance full of spark and spunk. To defeat any Australian in a final in front of his home crow cannot be a small achievement in any sport.

A thorough team man, Sharath has also notched Gold medals in Commonwealth games in doubles and team events. Sharath keeps himself fit and focused and has emerged as one of the articulate spokespersons for the game in India.