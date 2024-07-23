Chicago Bears Coach Explains Why Jonathan Owens Is Allowed to Support Simone Biles in Paris: 'We Respect the Olympics'

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen got married in April 2023

Nam Y. Huh/AP; Carmen Mandato/Getty From Left: Matt Eberflus; Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles

Jonathan Owens is excused from his Chicago Bears training camp for a pretty good reason: to support his wife, Simone Biles, during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Normally, NFL players are required to attend all training camp sessions ahead of the new football season. However, the Bears are making a rare exception for their safety, who will miss seven upcoming preseason practices at the camp in Lake Forest, Ill.

During a press conference with reporters on Monday, July 22, head coach Matt Eberflus explained why they're allowing Owens, 29, to travel to France to support Biles, 27, who is making her anticipated return to the Summer Games.

"Just because we respect the Olympics," Eberflus, 54, said, according to ESPN. "That is a big deal. And he's just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that's so cool that he gets to do that."

He added: "We welcome that, and it's going to be awesome. Go USA."

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Jonathan Owens in 2023

The four-time gold medalist is considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time and will once again lead Team USA during women's team and individual events. She and Owens, who signed a two-year free-agent deal with the Bears in March, have been married since April 2023.

At the beginning of July, Owens praised Biles for making her third Olympic team following the 2024 U.S. Olympic gymnastic team trials. "Just knowing all the work that you put in and everything that you’ve been through, and to still come back and be as dominant as ever, i was speechless," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Owens then told PEOPLE about how he is looking forward to watching Biles compete in Paris — which will be his first visit to the French capital. “It's super exciting just because I get a chance to see all the work that she puts in prior to, and you know what? Everything she goes through and dealing with the media and everything, and she still goes out there and does it,” the NFL star said.

“It's just impressive and goes to her training mindset and consistency. That's the biggest thing is how consistent," he continued.



The Olympian, meanwhile, celebrated her husband's birthday from afar in Paris. "I love you with all my heart and I can’t wait to see what this year brings!" she wrote on Instagram on July 22, after arriving to the country to prepare for her gymnastics competition. "Wish I was there to celebrate you, but I’ll see you soon!!!"



Carmen Mandato/Getty Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles in 2024

Biles also spoke about their mutual support and respect for one another's sports. “I think it's super exciting that we get to be in each other's elements and supporting each other's dreams and goals,” the gymnast told reporters in June following her qualifying for Team USA at the trials. “And yeah, it is these memories that we make that we'll never get back."

"So anytime we can show up for one another and support, we just get super excited because our schedules don't align that much," Biles continued. "So whenever it does, it's really important for the both of us to show up and support.”

