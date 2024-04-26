Chicago Crews Remove Infamous 'Rat Hole'

Crews removed a slab of concrete containing the infamous Rat Hole – a rodent-shaped dent in the sidewalk that suddenly drew spectators to Chicago’s Roscoe Village neighborhood earlier this year – on Wednesday, April 24.

This footage was captured by Eric Marsh, a local who previously documented the various trinkets and tributes fans have left at the site.

According to WBEZ Chicago, crews arrived early on Wednesday, removed the beloved dent, and replaced it with freshly poured concrete. Citing 32nd Ward Alderman Scott Waguespack’s office, local news reports said officials received complaints about people gathering at the rat hole and leaving food and litter at the site.

The quirky tourist attraction was preserved, though, and is in temporary storage until its permanent residence is determined, reports said. Credit: Eric Marsh via Storyful

Everyone is definitely not the video I wanted to make today, but looks like the rat hole has been filled in.It's April 24th.They just poured a brand new concrete and everything's roped off.It's pretty sad.Honestly, it was just a fun thing that kind of brought the city together in like a it was very cold out and not much going on.So sucks, man.But uh, we still have t-shirts if you want to remember.Uh Rathole dot Shop.All proceeds go to um feeding folks right here in Chicago.Well, it's pretty sad everyone.