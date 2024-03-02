Chicago Cubs agree to minor league deal with first baseman Garrett Cooper

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and first baseman Garrett Cooper have agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training.

The Cubs announced the deal on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Cooper played for Miami and San Diego last year, batting .251 with 17 homers and 61 RBIs in 123 games. He was traded to the Padres on Aug. 1.

Cooper, a sixth-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft out of Auburn University, made his big league debut with the New York Yankees in 2017. He also has played right and left field in the majors.

Cooper is a .268 hitter with 56 homers and 222 RBIs in 481 career games. He was an NL All-Star in 2022.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb