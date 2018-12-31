Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo Is Married! See Inside the Grand Affair

Anthony Rizzo and wife Emily Vakos had a grand slam of a wedding! The Chicago Cubs' first basemen married his longtime love in Florida on Saturday, and if the pictures are any indication they pulled out all the stops for the late December nuptials.

On Sunday, the World Series champ shared an image to Instagram from the wedding, thanking their guests and his new wife. "So much love for everyone who came and celebrated our very special weekend and for all the kind messages people have sent. The most love to my amazing wife Emily, thank you for being you! Happy new year from the Rizzo’s!" he captioned a photo of he and Emily posing (and grinning!) in front of a classic Rolls Royce. In the photo, fans can see Emily's traditional white and red bouquet as well as her stunning lace wedding gown featuring a plunging neckline.

Rizzo and Vakos's wedding was a star-studded affair, with many of Rizzo's teammates, like third baseman Kris Bryant and wife Jessica, in attendance. Jessica Bryant shared videos of the couple's first dance, which occurred under a symphony of fireworks, as well as clips of country singer Brett Eldredge's performance during the reception. Fans also got a glimpse of Rizzo and Vakos's wedding venue when Bryant shared a photo to her Instagram, captioning the images of a manicured garden, "Beautiful day for a wedding✨."

Other couples, like former Cubs teammate, Matt Szczur and his wife, also wished the couple well, sharing images from the lavish party:

Undoubtedly the best detail of the event had to be the cocktail napkins, which featured whimsical and funny song lyrics "remixed" by the groom:

Rizzo and Vakos were engaged in June 2017. At the time, the athlete shared a stunning image of the proposal in front of the skyline, captioning it, "Luckiest guy in the world! She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo 💍."

Congrats to the happy couple!

