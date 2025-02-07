Chicago favorites Buona Beef, Rainbow Cone to open in Oak Creek

NY Daily News

NEW YORK — The Yankees fan who ripped the ball from Mookie Betts’ glove at the World Series has since received social-media vitriol, profanity-riddled voicemails and even a package containing feces, he said in a new interview. In his first comments since MLB banned him indefinitely, Austin Capobianco told The Athletic he regrets the incident that occurred during Game 4 of the World Series at ...